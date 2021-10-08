New phone and tablet repair store opens in Odessa

A new phone and tablet repair store has opened up in Odessa off of University.

Device Doctor does phone and tablet repairs on any brand, and they do it fast. Store owner Desiree Jones says they offer same-day service on pretty much all repairs, with the average time being just one hour.

“Another thing we offer is free pickup and drop off,” says Jones. “If you can’t make it in to drop-off your phone or pick it back up, We’ll come get it from you, bring it here, and fix it at no charge.”

The store can also activate phones for you, and people can pay for their phone bill at the store.

It also offers different phone cases and various plugs and chargers for devices.

Device doctor is located 4555 E University Blvd Suite B-2 in Odessa.