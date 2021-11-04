New cocktail lounge set to open in Midland soon

Soon you’ll have a new option to enjoy some cocktails with your friends in a more intimate setting.

Sip Haus will be cocktail lounge that brings big city vibes to Midland.

“It’s more of a high-end lounge that caters to more date nights and girls night,” says owner Lee Sanchez.

The cosmopolitan cocktail lounge is set to open up by Thanksgiving in the basement of the Bank of America building downtown.

“We’re going to do things like table-side cocktails, martini flights,” says Sanchez.

Sanchez says this will be a good spot to enjoy and appreciate a good cocktail, and a charcuterie board.

The lounge isn’t a speak-easy, but has speak-easy elements to it.

“When you walk into the lobby, you don’t really see a lot except for a podium with a guy in a tuxedo standing behind to check you in,” says Sanchez. “He’ll escort you to the basement, where it’ll be velvet roped off.”

For more on Sip Haus, check out the video above.