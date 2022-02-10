Big news for locals. A whole new shopping and dining experience is coming to Midland soon.

It was recently announced that Summit Center will be built in Midland off of Midkiff and Mockingbird Lane.

It will be a multi-use area that will include restaurants, shopping, and an innovative four-acre park.

“The potential for it (Midland) to be incredible has always been there, it just needs to be tapped into,” said Kristina Leigh Johnson, a Midlander who is also a co-owner and designer of the park.

The Johnson family, the Woodard family, and Summit Petroleum are developing this center. Within a couple of years Johnson says the current empty lot in the area will be completely transformed.

“The anchor will be Summit Petrolem,” said Johnson. “But retail will speak to needs of Midlanders. Coffee shops, a high-end gym, restaurants, and the core of its the four-acre park in the middle.”

The plan is to have shops form a ring around the park to give it a secret-garden type of feel, which will protect children from cars and traffic.

The park will have:

Event lawn and live music

Space for markets and pop-ups

Natural play features and slides

Rental pavilion for weddings, receptions and parties

Programming to bring fun events and honor people in the community

A rendering of what part of the park could look like at Summit Center (Courtesy Summit Center)

“We want to be innovative,” said Johnson. “Its not just putting up a play sculpture, its about really innovative design that presents all the innovation that happens here.”

This project is being welcomed by most people I talked to.

“The more stuff they can give people to do, its going to keep the people here,” says 41-year Midland resident Kenneth.

The park it set be planted in April 2023. The goal is to have this center fully finished and open at some point in 2024.

