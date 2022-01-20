There’s now another fun place to grab a drink and have a fun time with friends in Odessa.

DRINK bar is now open. It’s high-end, but has modest prices.

“We wanted to bring more to Odessa,” says owner Fabian Serrano.

The motto of this bar is “Relax, unwind, and escape.” It has a modern vibe in it with friendly customer service.



“That small family kind of a feel,” says Kevin, a a frequent customer. “It kind of has that Cheers vibe.”

Serrano decided to open this bar partially because of the location. You can find it northeast Odessa off of Faudree near Yukon. He says this developing area doesn’t have anything like this.

“I would love customers from anywhere, but I’m mainly catering to my little community, because I live here too,” says Serrano. “The whole idea is just to have something, because we’re so far from anything in town.”

DRINK hosts karaoke nights and other special events too. But it’s not just good drinks, we’re told the pizza is next level.

“A lot of people come for the drinks and then start trying the pizza,” says Serrano. “They actually start coming for pizza. We have amazing pizza”

“Good people, good drinks, the pizza is amazing,” says Kevin.

The weekend before Valentine’s day DRINK will have a “Find your Valentine” party. On Valentine’s day the bar will host a dinner with live music.

Fore more on DRINK check out the video above.