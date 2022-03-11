Downtown Odessa is growing, and the newest addition is a bar right in the heart of the area.

It’s called The House, located on Grant Avenue. It has a lot of space, and it’s covered with some unique paintings.

“It’s still so new that a lot people still don’t know were here,” says Kimberlee Granado, who is the general manager. The bar has only been open for a month, but people are saying it brings a big city vibe to downtown.

“A guest came in last week and said, “I don’t even feel like I’m in Odessa,” says Grando. “It’s a downtown Dallas vibe.” I said that’s what one of the owners said, I want a downtown Dallas vibe.”

The house offers a full bar with a special cocktail menu.

It doesn’t have food yet, but every Sunday it has has food trucks outside as part of its Sunday Funday.

Granado says she hopes this new places helps jump start downtown Odessa even more.

“Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, you have those downtown areas where people can park and walk.”



Grandado says the owners want to eventually add a patio out back so people can enjoy a drink outside.