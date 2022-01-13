West Texas has a new place for live music and food, and it’s all family friendly.

What used to be the Hog Pit Pub off of Business 20 in Midland near MAF is now the Mule Barn Cantina.

The restaurant offers up Tex-Mex and classic food with live music. It has musicians playing two times a week between Thursday and Saturday, with two different areas for performers: an inside stage and a large outside patio area.

The cantina is getting some pretty big musicians to play there too. On Friday, January 14th, The Mule Barn will host singer and songwriter Mackenzie Bourg. Bourg placed 4th on American Idol and has competed on The Voice as well.

“We’re very family friendly, bring the whole family,” says manager Beka McNerlin.

The Mule Barn opened up in November 2021. McNerlin say business is picking up now that the holidays are over.

“It’s a great location, it has great bones and we’ve been able to put our spin on it,” says McNerlin. “We’re excited to share it with Midland and Odessa.”

Besides music and food, the cantina can also be rented out for parties.

The venue hosts other cool events, it even has started to host goat roping events.

“We have some goat ropings going on,” says McNerlins. “We’re getting ready to do them about once a month. We had one this past weekend.”

Mule Barn Cantina is located at 7400 W. County Rd. 116 in Midland.

Check out the video above to take a look inside.