A Local photography company is getting quite the reputation for it’s unique style of shooting and editing.

Digital Binge has been in The Basin for two years. It’s owned by couple Sarah and Ryan LoVecchio.

“We have our own little style ,or our little niche,” says Sarah. “I always call it pretty and gritty. We love the beautiful photos, but also like the darker, edgier vibe to it.”

Photo by Digital Binge

The couple does all types of photography. Ryan does most of the shooting, Sarah helps coordinate shoots and helps whoever is getting photographed feel more comfortable.

“I think it’s nice we can bounce ideas off of each other,” says Ryan.

Both Ryan and Sarah say since they started the company two years ago, business has been steady, but how they got to this point is far from it.

Ryan says he’s gone from car detailer, to oil field worker, to even a cook, before getting into photography.”

“When we got married I realized she couldn’t cook,” says Ryan. “I realized maybe I should learn how to cook. So I started watching Food Network. Something sparked an interested, what if I did that for a living.”

They moved to Northern California for a few years so Ryan could pursue a cooking career. That eventually led to them starting Digital Binge.

“I was a chef before and I thought we could get better pictures of our food when we come out with no dishes. That was the beginning of it.”

Now they’re back in the community where Sarah is originally from. They say they’re ability to work together makes for a great business and product.

“Pretty much anything Ryan touches turns to gold,” says Sarah.

Photo by Digital Binge

Ryan and Sarah say they’re open to shooting anything. If you’re interested in booking with them just click here.

For more on Digital Binge, check out the video above.