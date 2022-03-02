If you’ve become a part of the cryptocurrency craze, be prepared to file all your gains and losses as the tax deadline approaches.

We talked to Mark Germer, president and owner of Germer & Co. CPAS, PLLC in Odessa about how you should handle crypto earnings.

“Is is treated for tax purposes just like you would treat any other assets,” says Germer. “Just because it’s crypto doesn’t mean it gets treated differently”

If you made and lost money off of cryptocurrency for tax year 2021, you’ll have to fill out the 1040 tax form when filing your taxes.

The 1040 tax form can be downloaded off the IRS website

Germer says it can be common for people to try to dodge filing crypto earnings because the IRS is still learning about the rapidly growing crypto world.

“The regulation of crypto is still in its infancy,” says Germer. “We’re not even sure yet which agency of the U.S. government is responsible for regulating these trades.”

But Germer also says that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t file. He says legally you have to.

“Think of it like gold,” says Germer. “If you buy it for $10 and sell it for $50, you have a $40 gain.”

Germer says another aspect crypto owners need to realize is that every time you liquidate crypto to buy something, you’ll have to keep track of that for tax purposes.

“If I buy a loaf of bread with a fraction of a Bitcoin, I have to determine whether I made a loss or gain on that portion of the Bitcoin I used to buy the bread.”

He says that can be tedious, but right now there is a bill pending in congress that would exempt up to $200 of purchases using virtual currency from that tax reporting requirement.

This is just the start too. Germer says soon it will be common for everyone to hold some form of crypto currency

“We’re just beginning to explore the world of virtual assets, this is just the beginning.”

If you want to purchase crypto, Germer says to do your homework just like if you were purchasing a stock. If you’re into NFTs, Germer says you have to report any earnings on those as well.