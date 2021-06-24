Crumbl Cookies opens in Midland

After the pandemic pushed back its opening date, Crumbl Cookies in Midland officially opened on Thursday.

“It’ just exciting,” says Sherry, a first time customer.

The growing franchise serves big and rich cookies fresh out of the oven.

“You see our people cracking eggs, throwing it in the mixer,” says Chasen Tolbert, franchise owner. “When you take a bite out of it you’re going to know its fresh”

The bakery was supposed to open last summer, it but got pushed back because of COVID-19. Now people are coming in bunches.

“We ordered the party pack,” says RJ, also a first time customer.

Besides the taste, the flavors of cookies are always changing. Every Sunday night Crumbl release its new cookies of the week. This week included peaches & cream and lemon poppy seed.

“Monday morning we always have fans of Crumbl lined up ready to try the new flavors,” says Tolbert.”

The bakery is located in the Cornerstone Shopping Center in Midland.

Check out the video for more information on Crumbl Cookies.