MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Calling all fans of crawfish! The 1st annual Crawfish Cook-off, hosted by The Tailgate Midland and Down South Seafood, will be this Saturday at The Tailgate Midland (4/9).

“You should come out here for sure, its going to be a good time,” says Down South Seafood owner Ryan LeJeune.

21 different local teams will compete to cook up the best crawfish, and you have the chance to try every one of them. You can buy a wristband that will allow you to sample every cook’s work.

“We had crawfish boil a few weeks ago, that went really well, so shoot we’ll do a cookout,” says The Tailgate Midland co-owner Ariel Herrera.

There will also be crawfish races and competitions to see who can eat the most crawfish. Tik Tok star “Stale Cracker” will be there too.

“So many people from Louisiana are out in this whole area,” says LeJeune. “We just figured we get everybody to come out.”

There will be drink specials and live music as well. Treaty Oak Revival is set to take the stage at 9 p.m.

Doors open at noon.

