Basin Business: Parks Bell Ranch takes form

Parks Bell Ranch off of North Faudree Road is coming along quickly.

The 1,700-acre master-planned community has a little bit of everything. A lot of apartments are already built, and many more on the way.

500 homes are already up, and as many as four times that number could be built by 2025.

“ There is potential for up to 15,000 residents with a single home builder,” says Brian Bell, manager of Parks Bell Ranch.

Shops are already up too. T-Star Donuts is celebrating its grand opening this week at North Wind Crossing Shopping Center, and we can expect more shops to open in this area.

“There is potential for grocery stores and big box,” says Bell.

Bell says people can expect to see a large park with biking trails developed soon near Yukon Road. A high-school for ECISD is coming as well.

To alleviate traffic on Faudree, Yukon will eventually connect to Highway 191.

The City of Odessa told me this area is a hotspot because of its close proximity to Midland, and it will keep on growing.

“We want to be good stewards and give the opportunity for Odessa to grow northeast,” says Bell.

