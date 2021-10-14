Basin Business: New venue brings family, friends and football together

It’s the newest place to grab a drink, enjoy the game and spend time with family.

The Tailgate in Midland is a new concept to the Basin that’s making weekends a whole lot more fun.

“There’s something to do for everyone,” says co-owner Ariel Herrera.

It opened just three weeks ago off of Big Spring Street near Loop 250.

The 12,000 square-foot venue has a massive screen to watch sporting events, different games to play, drinks and food trucks. Murray’s Deli also opened up a second mini-location inside the area.

Soon the venue will have live music and movie nights too.

“We just decided we need to go as big as possible,” says co-owner Sean Elphick. “Do as many different things as we could in the community.”

Right now The Tailgate is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m., to 10 p.m, but eventually they’ll expand their days.

“We have a lot of plans for this,” says Herrera. “Obviously we were wanting to build a stage out here, that will include the VIP container.”

For more on The Tailgate, check out the video above.