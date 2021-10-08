Basin Business: Local business rebrands into two separate, successful companies during pandemic

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) The pandemic has presented many obstacles for local business owners to overcome, but trying to rebrand during it presents a whole new set of challenges that many business owners may not feel comfortable doing.

Midlanders Samantha Spencer and her husband did just that, now they own two completely different and successful businesses.

They own Bird Box Gifts in Midland, as well as Spencer and Co. Bird Box gits has a little something for everyone. It’s a great spot to buy people presents.

“We try to have gifts for everyone that you possibly need to shop for,” says Samantha.

Spencer and Co. offers a variety of custom embroidery services, including laser engraving and digitizing.

The separate companies are in the same building inside the Imperial Shopping Center off of Wadley. Not too long ago this store was known as Spirit Creations. It provided both embroidery services and retail gifts.

After running both under the same brand, Samantha and her husband decided two different services under one name was too confusing and complicated.

“The programs weren’t designed to do retail and embroidery,” says Samantha. “In all of the systems, because we can do so much, we found it easier that everything was just going to end up being split.”

A rebrand like this is not easy during a pandemic.

“We were having issues getting items in. Vendors would call and say all the shipping ports have closed, I can’t get my stuff in.”

But Samantha and her husband have had a lot of success with their companies, now they want to help others succeed.

This year “Thankful Thursdays” is back. They started it last year where every Thursday during a select period of time people can come into Bird box Gifts and purchase, and a portion of those proceeds will go to a different local nonprofits weekly.

“We wanted to highlight them and say these guys are still open,” says Samantha. “They’re doing great work serving our community, and we want to support them.”

This year Thankful Thursdays will start October 28th.

For more on Bird Box Gifts and Spencer and Co. check out the video above