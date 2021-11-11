Audrey’s Sweets brings creative treats to the Basin

A local woman is taking your basic concept of baking and transforming it into treats you’ve never seen before.

Audrey Adams runs Audrey’s Sweets out of her home in Odessa. After about six months of operating, it’s starting to get a lot of attention.

“I had a booth at the fair,” says Audrey. “That’s when it really snowballed.”

She makes it all. Cookies, Bundt cakes, regular cakes, cupcakes, breads, and much more. They’re all creative, including s’mores cookies, toffee pecan Bundt cakes, and apple pie bread.

“You have to be different to stand out and set yourself apart from the other bakeries,” says Audrey.

You’ll find Audrey’s Sweets at farmers markets and various events around the Basin.

She has now a loyal customer base, but there was a point where people almost never got the chance to enjoy her baking.

“I was going to school for criminal justice, but I did not want to do that anymore, and so I was like, I don’t know what else to do with my life.”

Luckily for her and others, she stuck with it. Her next goal is to open up a store front in Odessa soon.

