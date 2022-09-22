ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Inside Garely’s Mexican Restaurant off of Highway 191 near Faudree in Odessa, you’ll find a lot of options.

It offers up homemade dishes that were created by the family that owns it.

“Its like eating from my moms kitchen, I love it,” says store manager Arely Leyva. Leyva’s parents started Garely’s 12 years ago at its first location in Midland.

The second location in Odessa has been here for about a year, which Arely runs.

“I’m happy to be with my family and be able to help them expand this business as well,” says Arely.

It’s a family operation that first started in Kearney, Nebraska, where they’re originally from. The family eventually made their way to West Texas where Arely says they made their dreams a reality.

“It started off with my parents, their food, and our family’s food. Their dream was to open a restaurant.”

With two restaurants, their dreams have been fulfilled.

I personally got to try their food, and let me tell you, it was amazing.

