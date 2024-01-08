Many racing enthusiasts and experts alike regard the Porsche 962 as one of the most triumphant race cars in the history of motorsports. Launched in 1984 as the successor to the equally remarkable 956, the 962 maintained its competitive edge well into the 1990s, asserting dominance in both Europe’s Group C and North America’s original IMSA GTP class.

Now you can own that greatness as one of the cars is headed for auction. It’s the final 962 chassis built, and a car originally raced by Swiss team Brun Motorsport, including at the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car, which bears chassis number 962-177 and was delivered to Brun Motorsport in 1991, will be placed under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s sale in Paris, France, scheduled for Jan. 31.

Brun Motorsport, which had previous successes with earlier 962s, entered chassis no. 962-177 in the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans with team founder Walter Brun driving alongside team veterans Jésus Pareja and Oscar Larrauri. Despite qualifying sixth, regulations about engine time meant the team had to start 14th. They ended up finishing 10th overall.

1991 Porsche 962 bearing chassis no. 962-177 – Photo credit: RM Sotheby’s

Instead of the Repsol livery the car wore at Le Mans, it currently wears the FAT International livery it wore during a race at the Nürburgring just a couple of months after its Le Mans outing. Its final race took place in Mexico in the tail end of 1991. Pareja together with Massimo Sigala drove the car to an eighth-place finish. Three years later, it was fully restored by leading Porsche customer team Joest Racing.

The pre-auction estimate is 1.2 million-1.5 million euros (approximately $1.3 million-$1.6 million), which isn’t bad as the seller will also have the car’s mechanicals checked over by Larbre Compétition before receiving the keys, according to the listing. Another Porsche 962 that only competed at one race at the Nürburging was listed last year by Mechatronik for close to the higher estimate of the car headed to auction.

The 962 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter flat-6 making about 680 hp, and propelling a chassis weighing less than 2,000 pounds. Add in ground-effects bodywork shaped by legendary Porsche engineer Norbert Singer, and you had a world beater.

The auction winner can enjoy the car’s track capability thanks to the increasing popularity of historic racing events. These gatherings allow outdated race cars to partake in category races. Whether the winner races it or not, they will own a sample of one of Porsche’s greatest race cars in history.

