Nissan will use this week’s 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas to present a Frontier pickup truck powered by a V-8 engine.

The vehicle is strictly a concept, though it may be entered in Baja-style desert racing competitions since it was developed in partnership with Forsberg Racing, the racing team of successful drifter Chris Forsberg.

Called the Nissan Nismo Off Road Frontier V8 concept, the show truck packs a range of parts and accessories from the Nismo Off Road range that will be available at Nissan dealerships soon. It also sports some prototype parts that Nissan may put into production.

The concept is based on the redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier and features the 5.6-liter V-8 found in Nissan’s Armada and Titan. The engine is good for 400 hp in those models, but Nissan hasn’t said what it generates in the concept. It might have a few extra horses as the concept also sports a custom cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust system.

Nissan Nismo Off Road Frontier V8 concept

The truck has a powerful stance thanks to a wide-body kit featuring carbon-fiber front fenders and bed sides, plus a carbon hood. The kit was necessary to fit the truck’s wider suspension, which adopts the lower control arms, front spindles, wheel hubs, and rear axle from the Titan.

The suspension also features new upper control arms and Bilstein coil-over shocks, plus a new rear leaf spring pack with Bilstein external-reservoir shocks. These tweaks help increase the ride height and payload capacity, Nissan said.

Other upgrades include 18-inch wheels with 295/70 mud-terrain tires, extra lighting, and a Warn winch. Prototype parts include the front bumper, rock rails, roof rack, and in-bed wheel carriers.

This year’s SEMA show is scheduled for Nov. 1-4. Nissan will also use the show to present its new Z GT4 race car, a Z with Nismo accessories, and a Sunny Truck powered by the Nissan Leaf’s electric powertrain.

