Nissan throughout the month of February will host an event at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, showcasing its future endeavors, particularly in the area of sustainable mobility.

Called Nissan Futures, the event will also see the display of a concept car that Nissan first presented in virtual form in 2021.

The concept is the Max-Out, a roadster that was shown alongside the Surf-Out pickup truck, Hang-Out SUV, and Chill-Out coupe-like crossover concepts in 2021 to tease potential designs for the brand’s upcoming EV portfolio. Nissan plans 15 EVs across the Nissan and Infiniti brands by 2030, with the first expected in 2025.

Nissan Surf-Out, Max-Out and Hang-Out concepts

Nissan hasn’t mentioned production plans for any of the four concepts listed above, though the automaker’s design chief, Alfonso Albaisa, told Motor Authority in a 2022 interview that his design team was investigating an electric pickup truck. An executive representing Nissan dealerships has since revealed that Nissan is studying an electric truck for the U.S.

The sleek, low-slung Max-Out likely has the least chance of making it to production, out of the four concepts. Nissan has rolled out several electric sports car concepts over the years, some promised for production but never materializing.

The Nissan Futures event runs Feb. 4 to Mar. 1. Joining the Max-Out at the event will be Nissan’s developments in electrification, vehicle intelligence, power management, vehicle battery reuse, V2V and V2X communications, and more.

