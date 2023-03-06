You can already make payments with your phone, and soon you will be able to do so with your Mercedes-Benz using just a fingerprint for authentication.

Mercedes already has its own Mercedes Pay system that allows users to purchase items or services from the car, but now the automaker has teamed up with Visa to make the process easier and more widely available via the new feature Mercedes Pay+. Instead of having to key in a pin or use a phone, all that’s required for authentication is a fingerprint scan. The payment is then handled via Visa’s new Cloud Token Framework.

Cloud Token Framework is essentially an online payment system where stored authentication data is secured using individual digital tokens that encrypt any sensitive payment information before storing it. This makes payments much easier, for example when using a new service, as you no longer need to enter long card numbers or complex passwords to complete a purchase. It also makes it possible to pair multiple devices with the car, so more than one user can make payments with a fingerprint scan.

Mercedes Pay+ is being rolled out in Europe initially, starting with Mercedes’ home market of Germany in March. Availability in other markets hasn’t been announced.

Models available with fingerprint sensors include the EQS and EQE electric vehicles, as well as the S-Class, GLC-Class, and C-Class.

At present, Mercedes Pay+ can be used to pay for various digital services like improved navigation features or remote connectivity, as well as on-demand vehicle hardware upgrades like rear axle steering with a larger steering angle. Eventually, payments will be expanded to other car-related services, such as fueling, Mercedes said.

