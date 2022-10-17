Hyundai is recalling more than 53,000 newer vehicles for a sudden loss of power under certain conditions, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

In vehicles equipped with Hyundai’s 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the high-pressure electric oil pump can trigger a software error saying it has failed. In this condition, the cars enter a “fail-safe” mode that impedes power fro 20-30 seconds before completely shutting motive power down because the transmission clutches disengage from the drive gears.

Before or as it is happening, drivers may notice multiple warning lights in the gauge cluster, in addition to a warning message.

The issue was first directed in the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, but N models with the 8-speed DCT and a few other models that use it are also being recalled. Those models include the 2021-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2021-2022 Hyundai Sonata, 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, 2021-2022 Hyundai Veloster N, and 2022 Hyundai Kona N.

Hyundai has confirmed 229 incidents from June 1 to Sept. 26 that are attributable to the error.

Owners can expect notification by mail of the recall as early as Dec. 5. They’ll be instructed to bring the affected vehicles in for an inspection. The transmission will be reprogrammed—but if that doesn’t cure it, the car’s transmission will be replaced at no charge to owners, regardless of the warranty. Any out-of-pocket expenses incurred by owners prior to the recall are subject to reimbursement.

For more info, contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit Hyundai’s recall site.

