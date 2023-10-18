If you want a meticulously executed Dodge Power Wagon restomod, and are willing to pay supercar money to get it, North Carolina-based Desert Power Wagons has you covered.

The company’s latest build costs $400,000, but nearly every part of the original late-1940s Power Wagon has been replaced with a modern upgrade designed to make this vintage truck more livable for everyday use.

Dodge Power Wagon restomod by Desert Power Wagons

A new four-door crew-cab body sits on a custom powder-coated frame, to which are attached heavy-duty axles and a new suspension with a 2.5-inch lift, an adjustable track bar, front coil springs, rear leaf springs, and remote-reservoir shocks all around. The truck rolls on 20-inch Method wheels with 40-inch Atturo Trail Blade Boss Mud Terrain tires.

Power comes from a Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-6 from a Ram 2500 pickup. The diesel engine produces 385 hp and 930 lb-ft of torque, which is channeled to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case.

Dodge Power Wagon restomod by Desert Power Wagons

Dating back to the 1940s and derived from military vehicles, the original Power Wagon was a bare-bones affair. But Desert Power Wagons has added some modern conveniences, including leather seats. A new dashboard that looks like it was taken out of a modern Ram truck houses a 12.1 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, a 4G LTE wifi hotspot, navigation, and a rearview camera. A modern audio system is included as well, and the windshield wipers were rewired to a 12-volt electrical system.

The Power Wagon name has been applied to a number of different trucks over the years, and lives on today with the Ram 2500 Power Wagon off-roader. But the styling of the original trucks remains iconic, so it’s likely that Desert Power Wagons will find a buyer for this one, despite the steep asking price.

