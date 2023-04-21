Prototypes for the Bugatti Bolide have started testing following a sign-off on the design of the wild track car.

Photos released by the company show one of the prototypes and provide a first look at the design envisaged for the production Bolide.

Remarkably, the production version looks very close to the concept that was unveiled in 2020 and wasn’t intended for production. The concept was the result of a challenge put forward by then-Bugatti chief Stephan Winkelmann to his team to imagine a Bugatti developed without any restraints.

Differences include a more pronounced roof scoop, fewer fins behind the front wheel arches, the addition of side mirrors, and a revised rear wing with an adjustable component.

As previously confirmed by Bugatti, the Bolide features a unique carbon-fiber monocoque with an integrated roll cage, together with cooling, transmission, and (pushrod) suspension systems all also unique to the car. The engine, in this case Bugatti’s familiar quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16, is also mounted differently than in Bugatti’s other models.

Bugatti Bolide

Here, the engine delivers 1,578 hp on 98-octane fuel. However, it can also run on 110-octane racing fuel, which ups the output to 1,824 hp. As the car is designed for track use, all four turbochargers are always in operation. The engine has also been tuned to rev higher than in road-going Bugattis.

The brakes use carbon-ceramic rotors that need to be thoroughly warmed before they reach their peak performance. As a result, Bugatti has designed new calipers that are more efficient at generating and keeping heat. Special covers on the 18-inch wheels have been installed to protect the wheel from the extreme heat generated by the brakes.

Wrapped around the wheels are racing slicks supplied by Michelin. For the rear wheels, the tires are the same design used by the LMDh sports prototype race cars competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The target for the final weight of the car is a little under 3,200 pounds.

Bugatti plans to build a little more than 40 examples and all build slots are gone, despite the car costing 4 million euros (approximately $4.4 million at current exchange rates). Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2024.

