The redesigned 2025 Mini Countryman that debuted in September at the 2023 Munich auto show has just spawned its fiery John Cooper Works variant.

Revealed on Thursday, the 2025 John Cooper Works Countryman is confirmed by Mini to reach U.S. showrooms next May.

It will arrive with a starting price of $47,895, including a $995 destination charge.

With the latest generation of the Countryman, Mini will offer buyers the choice of electric or gas power. But while Mini has confirmed it is working on electric JCW models, the new JCW Countryman sticks with a gas engine for now, specifically the 2.0-liter turbo-4 that powered the outgoing generation.

Here the engine is rated at 312 hp, which Mini said is enough to hustle the compact crossover from 0-62 mph to 5.4 seconds and on to a governed top speed of 155 mph. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system complete the drivetrain. The previous generation packs 308 hp, and is significantly smaller. Total length has grown to 174 inches for the new Countryman range, up 5.1 inches on the previous generation, and the height has also grown about 2.4 inches to 63.5 inches.

The new JCW Countryman also sports 19-inch aerodynamically optimized wheels as standard, with a 20-inch design available. The wheels are wrapped in performance rubber with a 245-mm width. Further distringuishing the vehicle is a unique grille treatment, quad-exhaust tips, and checkered flag motifs. A simplified JCW logo is also used for the first time, located on multiple areas of the vehicle’s exterior and cabin.

Mini has also confirmed uprated brakes for the JCW Countryman, and it’s likely the automaker has fitted some of the outgoing model’s additional performance tweaks, like sport-tuned suspension, quicker steering, and possibly a limited-slip differential.

2025 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman

Inside, the new JCW Countryman follows the simplified design featured in other Countryman variants. Unique to the performance variant is a signature JCW red and black color theme, plus the aforementioned JCW logos, and body-hugging sports seats. The infotainment system also features graphics unique to the JCW model.

A full range of electronic driver-assist features also comes in the JCW Countryman. These rely on four surround-view cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors, and include features like an automated highway assist mode that functions on its own in a lane at speeds of up to 37 mph, but requires monitoring from the driver.

For fans of electric performance, Mini will also offer a sporty Countryman SE that will pack approximately 308 hp. A base Countryman E electric variant with 188 hp will also be offered. The electric Countrymans are expected to reach the U.S. next fall. They will be built alongside gas-powered variants at a plant of Mini’s BMW parent located in Regensburg, Germany. The plant is where BMW builds the related X1 compact crossover.

