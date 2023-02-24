The redesigned 2024 Subaru Impreza hatchback will cost between $24,085 and $28,975, including a $1,090 destination fee, when it goes on sale early this summer, Subaru announced Thursday.

The five-door hatch will no longer be offered with a 5-speed manual, and the Impreza sedan has been discontinued. Subaru has pared the lineup down to Base, Sport, and the return of the RS trim, and they all come better equipped than their predecessor.

The $24,085 starting price of the 2024 Impreza represents a price hike of $1,970. Excluding the base model with a 5-speed manual transmission, the 2023 Subaru Impreza with the CVT started at $22,115, including destination.

The exterior changes follow that of the related Subaru Crosstrek small crossover that was also redesigned for 2024. A broader hexagonal grille sits over a lower grille flanked by more pronounced fog light housings. Body color fenders tone down the garish black cladding on the Crosstrek that also appears on other new Subaru models such as the WRX. It makes the hatch fit in more on urban and suburban details, though standard roof brackets and standard all-wheel drive flex Subaru’s calling card.

2024 Subaru Impreza

Based on a platform used on the WRX, the sixth-generation Impreza features a stiffer structure and a dual-pinion electronic power steering rack. A carryover 2.0-liter flat-4 spins up 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque in the base and Sport models. Resurrected from the 1990s, the RS uses a 2.5-liter flat-4 new to the Impreza lineup that makes 182 hp and 178 lb-ft. A continuously variable automatic transmission, with eight preset gear ratios in Sport and RS models, sends power to all four wheels. Subaru says the AWD system has faster responses and its center differential doesn’t lock as early, which allows the car to corner more freely.

Standard safety features across the lineup include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a rear-seat reminder system. The base model comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a lower screen for climate and vehicle controls, a satellite radio trial, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.

The Impreza Sport costs $26,085 and raises the performance bar with paddle shifters to approximate an 8-speed transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen. The black cloth upholstery has red accent stitching. A $1,900 package adds heated front seats and steering wheel, a sunroof, and blind-spot monitors.

2024 Subaru Impreza 2024 Subaru Impreza 2024 Subaru Impreza 2024 Subaru Impreza

The RS trim with the more potent engine tops the lineup at $28,975, and that includes the package mentioned above. In additions to the 2.5-liter flat-4, the extra $1,000 or so on top of that adds mostly cosmetic flourishes and sport front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum alloy pedals, and a wireless phone charger. It can be optioned with a 10-way power driver seat and a Harman Kardon 10-speaker sound system for an extra $2,070.

Expect the 2024 Subaru Impreza early this summer.

