Even the cheapest cars have gotten more expensive. The 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan ditch the less expensive 5-speed manual transmission in favor of a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that costs more. The price of the budget car goes up $1,600 as a result, Mitsubishi disclosed on Wednesday.

The 2023 Mirage hatch costs $17,290, including a destination fee of $1,045. The outgoing base 2022 Mirage with the manual cost $15,690. The 2023 Mirage G4 subcompact costs $18,290, and also experiences an increase of $1,600 from last year’s base G4 due to the new standard CVT. The 2023 base ES with the CVT represents an increase of only $250 from last year.

Not only does that make the manual transmission more endangered, it also forecasts an end of budget cars costing less than $20,000. With the Chevy Spark discontinued for 2023, the Mirage and the Nissan Versa vie for the title of least expensive new car for sale today. Pricing and feature set for the 2023 Nissan Versa hasn’t been announced yet but it may undercut the Mirage since it no longer came with a manual transmission.

Mitsubishi’s not quitting the Mirage. A special edition Ralliart model honoring the brand’s rally car wins will be offered early in 2023, with rally-inspired body graphics and white paint with a contrasting black roof. It’ll be offered on the hatchback only.

For the budget conscious, the Mirage offers an exceptionally low cost of ownership with an EPA estimated fuel economy that reaches 39 mpg combined. It’s also backed by Mitsubishi’s 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty that includes roadside assistance.

The 2023 Mirage hatch and Mirage G4 sedan go on sale later this year.

