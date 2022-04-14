Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
92°
Midland
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Press Releases
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their …
Monahans Egg Hunt has big turnout
Video
Parent dressed as Easter Bunny handed out condoms …
Couple arrested in dollar store robbery
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive
Top Stories
Clippers will be without Paul George for play-in …
AP source: Colts solidify secondary by signing Gilmore
The only day MLB players can wear No. 42? Jackie …
Gallery
Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, …
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Hometown Heroes
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Best new car accessories
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More Automotive
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Don't Miss
Couple arrested in dollar store robbery
Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Odessa
Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody …
Teen offers cash to friends to ‘shoot them in the …
DPS uncertain 13-year-old driving in deadly crash
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up