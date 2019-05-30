

KMID-TV went on the air on December 18, 1953; making it the longest running station in the Midland/Odessa market. KMID was acquired by current owner Nexstar Broadcasting in 2000.

For many years, KMID was known as “Big 2”, but adopted the “ABC2” moniker in early 2004. However, in part because many Permian Basin residents still called the station “Big 2,” that nickname was revived in 2009, only to be changed on December 12, 2015, in favor of “Local 2.”

On April 24, 2013, Communications Corporation of America announced the sale of its entire group to Nexstar. KPEJ was to be sold to Mission Broadcasting. However on June 6, 2014, Nexstar announced that it would instead sell KPEJ-TV to a new minority-owned company, Marshall Broadcasting (marking the company’s first television station acquisitions), for $58.5 million. Nexstar would operate KPEJ under a shared services agreement, forming a virtual duopoly with KMID. The sale was completed on January 1, 2015.

Due in part to the popularity of the name, “Big 2 News” was revived again in 2018. As of 2019, Big 2 News airs newscasts at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

KPEJ, Fox 24 News now has newscasts at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Big 2 News KMID is an ABC Affiliate and TV News Station owned and operated by Nexstar Broadcasting. Our goal is to cover all of West Texas, from Big Bend to Andrews and from Hobbs to Colorado City, with information and services that will benefit our greater community.