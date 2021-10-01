Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue are aiming to go out on a high note.

“This will be our last official season together as competitive athletes,” Donohue said.

The pair have skated together for more than a decade. They won a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships and are three-time and reigning U.S. champions.

Their partnership at one point went beyond the ice.



“I can honestly say we never once during our personal relationship break-up did we ever question whether that would change our commitment to our figure skating goals,” Hubbell said.

They competed at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018 and have now set their sights on the Beijing Games in February. Medal or not, they’ll skate away satisfied with all they have accomplished.

“I think we used to be driven by trying to be the best. I think we’ve changed our win to feeling authentic, to be fully committed and intentional in the performance,” Donohue said.

“We’re going to sit in this moment and realize all the work we’ve put in over the last 11 years is enough, and just be present and be completely absorbed in the moment,” Hubbell added.

The Beijing Games begin Feb. 4.